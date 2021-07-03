Rutgers Football lands 2022 Union defensive back Davison Igbinosun

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback is the 14th verbal commitment for the class and will be joining his older brother, Desmond Igbinosun who signed with the Scarlet Knights as a member of the class of 2021.

Although it might be the dead period, Rutgers Football still managed to dominate this recruiting cycle as they have landed a verbal commitment from class of 2022, Union High School (NJ) defensive back Davison Igbinosun .

Igbinosun spoke with The Knight Report's Ryan Patti not too long ago about who is recruiting him among the Rutgers Football class of 2022.

“Taj White talks to me a lot and he tells me to come to Rutgers. I always tell him that he has to realize I hear that from my brother every single day. The talent is there in both classes, but 2022 is loaded because of kids like Sam Brown. They’re building something special at Rutgers. College football doesn’t know it yet, but Rutgers will be back.”

Igbinosun is currently ranked as a 5.7, three-star as well as the No. 7 overall prospect in the state, but with a good senior year he could move up the ranks even more in the Fall.

Stay tuned for more on Igbinosun and other RFootball news right here on The Knight Report.