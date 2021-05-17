Rutgers Football DL Julius Turner talks spring ball, eager for season

Rutgers Football sixth year senior Julius Turner decided to take advantage of the NCAA granting every athlete a free year in order to return to the banks for one last hurrah in 2021 and he’s eager to finish up the spring strong and for a fan packed stadium later this year.

On having a billboard in Times Square…..

“Well it was crazy, it still feels unreal to this day to be honest. It was a great experience, I'm so grateful for the honor like I'm still in shock and it hasn't really hit me yet. I called my mom to tell her and she started crying because a lot of people where I’m from don't even get to see New York other than on TV. It was definitely crazy.”

Building on last season….

“I’m still working on first and second down, but third down I really want to prove myself there. I’m just working on my pass rushing skills more to be honest. I’m also getting the team together more, it’s not just all about me. It's about the team thing, if we want to do what we want to do we need a whole team effort. So I’ve just been trying to get the team together and I’m trying to be a good leader.”

On improving the pass rush of the team...

“I feel like we are capable of a lot more man, it’s never enough. I just feel like we have to keep working and the spring has been great for us. A lot of younger kids are getting reps, older guys too and we are just working. I feel like you can never get enough reps.”

On his experience and how it will help this season….

“I’m very excited man. This is one of the most exciting seasons for me and this program, it’s going to be big, it’s going to be huge and I just can’t wait to get started with this season.”

On playing with fans in the stands…..

“I’m definitely excited and I can’t wait to get some fans in the stadium, I think they are definitely going to be a big help. The spring game is also going to be exciting, I think we only get to have 5,000, but I feel like the guys are going to bring a lot of energy. I think we need to put some guys in that environment to get them ready for Fall to get guys in front of fans, see how they react and stuff. It’s going to be very exciting, can’t wait.”

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board