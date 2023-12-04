For a long time during his recruitment, it didn't seem like Melton was going to end up following in the family tradition and end up with the Scarlet Knights as he was committed to Purdue from July 2019 all the way up until Dec. 11th where he flipped to Rutgers just a few days after Greg Schiano was brought in to run the program once again.

Rutgers Football cornerback Max Melton has taken to social media to announce his plans to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back appeared in 41 games over his four seasons with the program, accumulating 111 total tackles (81 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, eight interceptions, 22 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and four blocked kicks. It's hard to argue which season was the best one for Melton as he earned All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media in multiple years.

Now the South Jersey native has quite the Rutgers history in his family as his mom played for the women's basketball team, dad played for the football and his older brother Bo Melton, who's now in the NFL also played for the football team as well.

With Melton now leaving and should he get drafted by an NFL team this upcoming spring, he would be the fourth former Scarlet Knight defensive back to make the NFL since Greg Schiano's return in 2020.