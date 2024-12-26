Rutgers Football collapses against Kansas State in wild Rate Bowl loss

As a team, Kansas State put up 44 points and 542 total yards, with 347 coming on the ground, taking advantage of a Rutgers defense without its defensive coordinator and some depth pieces with the offseason now underway.

Running back Dylan Edwards set Rate Bowl history, running for a record 196 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, breaking free for big gains with his elite speed up the middle.

Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson helped spark the comeback with his arms and legs, as he threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and ran for 57 yards and another score on the ground.

Starting in place of Kyle Monangai, true freshman Antwan Raymond had a breakout game, running for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the way. In the receiving game, Ian Strong once again had an effective game, crossing the 100-yard mark with 105 yards on five catches.

Athan Kaliakmanis led the Scarlet Knights with his arm, throwing for 237 yards and looking in control in the first half. Rutgers gained 319 yards of offense in the first half, but was held to just 82 yards in the second half.

Rutgers Football fell to Kansas State in a wild Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Despite holding a 17-point third-quarter lead, the Scarlet Knights could not hold on as the Wildcats' defense stifled Rutgers' offense.

The first half was an absolute track meet won by the Scarlet Knights, as they went into the dugout up 27-17 and racked up 319 yards of offense. Kaliakmanis took advantage of multiple intermediate and deep shots, throwing for 170 yards with every completion going for at least 12 yards.

Raymond had a great first half as well, rushing for 104 yards and two scores with a 65-yard carry in the second quarter. Sophomore Ja'Shon Benjamin closed that drive with a touchdown of his own.

After opening the game with a three-and-out, Rutgers scored points on its next and final five drives of the first half, the three scores on the ground and two field goals by Jai Patel.

The defense struggled in the opening half but began to find its footing towards the end, highlighted by a Robert Longerbeam interception with four minutes to play. Dariel Djabome and Kyonte Hamilton combined for a sack to essentially end the first half.

Wildcats offensive coordinator Conor Riley used plenty of motion and and misdirection emphasizing the flats to put pressure on the Scarlet Knights' linebacker corps, playing without some depth pieces and position coach. Johnson and his weapons took advantage, with running backs Dylan Edwards and Joe Jackson, as well as receiver Jayce Brown gaining plenty of yards after the catch in the flat.

The momentum continued to start the third quarter, as the Scarlet Knights scored on their first offensive drive to push the lead to 34-17.

The Wildcats fought back, striking quickly in the third quarter after forcing two punts in a row. Dylan Edwards ran right up the gut on the first play of the drive for a 65-yard touchdown.

Athan Kaliakmanis threw an ill-advised interception on the ensuing drive and the Wildcats marched down the field and put up their second score in two minutes to cut Rutgers' lead to just a possession.

With the Scarlet Knights on the ropes up 34-29, the defense stepped up and forced a punt. The special teams unit flipped the momentum as Christian Dremel decided to return the punt - a rarity for him and Schiano in 2024 - and took it 67 yards into the Kansas State red zone.

The Wildcats' defense continued its strong stretch of play and got Rutgers in another third-and-long situation, but Raymond sprung free out of the backfield for a big conversion down to the one-yard line. He scored his third touchdown of the game two plays later on a trick play fake QB sneak from Kaliakmanis.

The Wildcats continued to fight back, with the defense continuing to rack up the pressure and getting stops. Edwards gave the Wildcats a 44-41 lead with 4:15 left on a 35-yard scamper, giving the Scarlet Knights one last chance to score.

The Scarlet Knights came close with a big play on the first drive, but ultimately the Wildcats' defensive pressure again stifled the drive and sealed the win.