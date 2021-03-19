Make its first NCAA Tournament in 31 years...check. Win its first NCAA Tournament game in 38 years…check. Tenth-seeded Rutgers men’s basketball defeated seventh-seeded Clemson, 60-56, in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament late Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Emotion filled the faces of the players, coaches, and fans in the stands as Rutgers won its first NCAA Tournament game since 1983. "This is a special unit. We feel like this is meant to be," Geo Baker said after the game. "For some of us we've been waiting two years for this moment. Guys stepped up. There's a whole lot of emotions but, at the same time we feel like this was meant to be, and we should be here. We have a lot of confidence with it as well. Everybody's really happy right now. "The experience today, it's better than I imagined, honestly. This is something that we've all dreamed of for a really long time. To hear the Rutgers fans just going crazy and just knowing that we survived in advance in March, that's something that I've always just imagined, and it was crazier than than I ever pictured." SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

A year ago on that very floor, Rutgers was called back to the locker room just before it was about to start its second round game of the Big Ten Tournament. That got cancelled as did the NCAA Tournament it was supposed to play in. The drought continued, and so Rutgers had to do it all over again. It did and then some as it advances. "We had to fight back this year and prove it again. Our guys did. I know they weren't happy and satisfied just being here. They want to keep playing," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. "They kind of took that approach. Had a great week at practice and had great energy before the game and even at halftime, even when we were down. They stayed the course, and got rewarded. So excited for them, and they're excited. It's a resilient group." The Scarlet Knights overcame struggles shooting the ball (9-of-24 field goals including just 2-for-12 on 3-pointers) and 10 turnovers in the first half, and a four-point swing to the end the first half. In the final few seconds, Myles Johnson missed two attempts at the rim and Clyde Trapp went coast-to-coast and made a layup as the halftime buzzer sounded. Rutgers made five of its first 10 shots, but ended the opening 20 minutes 1-of-4. To open the second half, both teams appeared more comfortable with the moment and the arena as they each started out 3-for-5 before the under-16 timeout. Paul Mulcahy hit two threes during the time span. A 9-0 run gave Rutgers a 43-37 advantage. McConnell hit a jab-step jump shot from the right side, Jacob Young swished a 3-pointer from the left wing, Ron Harper Jr. converted two foul shots and Young added a layup. The defense also held Clemson with no points for three minutes. Nick Honor, who scored 30 points earlier in his career in a Fordham win over Rutgers, stopped the surge with a jumper, but McConnell followed his own missed triple and laid the ball in off glass. Rutgers’ lead continued to climb as Mulcahy received a pass on a fastbreak from Young and notched a layup and McConnell hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cap an 18-4 run to make it 50-39. "He came in he had great energy right off the bat," Pikiell said. "I mean, get 13 points and 10 rebounds, he got three assists too and a steal. Very involved. He's a really good defender too and I know when I go through the tape, the defense that he played you'll really see some more things. Really excited about his minutes."

Rutgers players celebrate their 60-56 victory over Clemson during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. (Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports)