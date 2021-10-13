Rutgers extends offer to in-state 2022 TE Mike Higgins
Rutgers won’t be taking a sizeable class in the 2022 cycle, but more offers have sprinkled in as the weeks have rolled on with the latest one going to Blair Academy (NJ) product Mike Higgins.Higgin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news