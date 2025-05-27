Rutgers commit Wydeek Collier talks UA Next Performance, official visit

The 2025 Under Armour Next Camp series came to Ramsey, New Jersey on Saturday, with many Northeast standouts attending.

Among the camp's top performers was Rutgers Football commit Wydeek Collier, who won Defensive Line MVP. His athleticism popped in the individual drills, and also had a chance to compete against some of the top offensive linemen in the one-on-one reps.

Collier spoke to The Knight Report following his day at the camp.