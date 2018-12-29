Rutgers Basketball takes down Maine in final OOC game
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team finished out of conference play today with a victory inside The RAC as the Scarlet Knights were able to take down the Maine Black Bears by a final score of 70-55.
Here is a closer look inside today’s loss.
THE GOOD - CALEB MCCONNEL
True freshman Caleb McConnell continues to show that he deserves more minutes in the future. In today's game he hit a career high in scoring for the Scarlet Knights finishing with 14 points to go along with his four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Along with his scoring ability, McConnell also allows Geo Baker to play more off ball which should help this Scarlet Knights team.
THE BAD - THREE POINT SHOOTING
This seems to be becoming a trend for the Scarlet Knights program as they struggled again to hit from beyond the arc. Last week they shot 2-of-19 from three point land and this week it didn't get much better as they finished the day shooting 8-of-30. This needs to be the main focus for coach Pikiell and crew as they are set to welcome a very tough Maryland team to the RAC next weekend.
GAME BALL - MYLES JOHNSON
The redshirt freshman showed up to play today for the Scarlet Knights. With Rutgers starting big man Shaq Doorson struggling to do much during the first half, coach Pikiell opted to try Myles Johnson towards the end of the half. He finished the first half going 2-of-2 and five rebounds. After that Johnson saw even more playing time in the second and continued to dominate in the post finishing the game with 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. The most notable stat from Johnson today was his offensive rebounds as he finished the game with six total.
UP NEXT: Next Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will welcome the Maryland Terrapins to the RAC for a 2pm EST matchup. The game is considered to be a sellout according to Rutgers Athletics.
