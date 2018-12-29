PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team finished out of conference play today with a victory inside The RAC as the Scarlet Knights were able to take down the Maine Black Bears by a final score of 70-55. Here is a closer look inside today’s loss.

THE GOOD - CALEB MCCONNEL True freshman Caleb McConnell continues to show that he deserves more minutes in the future. In today's game he hit a career high in scoring for the Scarlet Knights finishing with 14 points to go along with his four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Along with his scoring ability, McConnell also allows Geo Baker to play more off ball which should help this Scarlet Knights team. THE BAD - THREE POINT SHOOTING This seems to be becoming a trend for the Scarlet Knights program as they struggled again to hit from beyond the arc. Last week they shot 2-of-19 from three point land and this week it didn't get much better as they finished the day shooting 8-of-30. This needs to be the main focus for coach Pikiell and crew as they are set to welcome a very tough Maryland team to the RAC next weekend.

Attackin' the rack at the RAC. 💪 pic.twitter.com/d1yajf835p — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) December 29, 2018