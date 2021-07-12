On Monday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball announced their newest addition to the roster as San Jose State graduate transfer big man Ralph Agee has joined the program.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound big man detailed his decision to finish his collegiate career across the country for the Scarlet Knights, recent visit to campus and much more.

“In the end I just felt that it was a really good program,” Agee told TKR. “The whole staff is just a really great group of guys. We have a really good team ahead of us and just a real good program all in all. I just felt really comfortable there and being surrounded by the staff and all the smart guys.”

