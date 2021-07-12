Rutgers Basketball's newest addition Ralph Agee details commitment
On Monday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball announced their newest addition to the roster as San Jose State graduate transfer big man Ralph Agee has joined the program.
The 6-foot-8, 245-pound big man detailed his decision to finish his collegiate career across the country for the Scarlet Knights, recent visit to campus and much more.
“In the end I just felt that it was a really good program,” Agee told TKR. “The whole staff is just a really great group of guys. We have a really good team ahead of us and just a real good program all in all. I just felt really comfortable there and being surrounded by the staff and all the smart guys.”
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news