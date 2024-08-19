Nearing the end of a summer in which he's established himself as one of the most powerful bigs in the country and a unique threat with seemingly unparalleled physical attributes at this level, Class of 2026 four star Center Marcis Ponder has garnered an offer from Rutgers.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 300-pounds, Ponder is a mountain of a man who has thrived as a catch and dunk threat and an adequate rim protector.