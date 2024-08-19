Rutgers Basketball offers 2026 Overtime Elite big man Marcis Ponder
Nearing the end of a summer in which he's established himself as one of the most powerful bigs in the country and a unique threat with seemingly unparalleled physical attributes at this level, Class of 2026 four star Center Marcis Ponder has garnered an offer from Rutgers.
Standing at 6-foot-10, 300-pounds, Ponder is a mountain of a man who has thrived as a catch and dunk threat and an adequate rim protector.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news