Rutgers Basketball forward / center Dean Reiber as decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with two years of eligibility remaining.

Reiber is a former three-star recruit out of Northwest Guilford High School up in Stokesdale, North Carolina where he chose the Scarlet Knights over 19 other offers from schools like Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Ohio, Old Dominion, Penn State, Rice and several others.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man only spent three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in 69 total games which includes 28 this past season. He has career averages of 2.1 points per game, 1.1 rebounds per game and 0.3 assists per game.

The North Carolina native is the third player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this portal season and will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere because the 2020-21 season did not count due to COVID.