The first half was your typical all hustle, defensive effort from the Rutgers squad as they forced Maryland 6-of-24 from the field and 3-of-14 from three. That type of play also continued in the second half as things didn't get much better for the Terps as they ultimately ended up with 20 turnovers on the night.

Along with the Scarlet Knights defense, they got some decent offensive as well. The team was led in scoring by Paul Mulcahy who finished with 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting. Also fellow guard Cam Spencer chipped in 13 points of his own on the night. As a team the Scarlet Knights shot 3-of-10 from the field on the night.

Overall a big win for the Scarlet Knights especially after an even bigger win against No. 1 Purdue earlier in the week.