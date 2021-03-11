Rutgers Basketball is on a roll. Despite the rough start to the night and the back and forth between Indiana and Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights were able to come out victorious, earning the 61-50 victory.

Rutgers was led by forward Ron Harper Jr. who finished the day with 13 points to go along with 11 rebounds. This was the third time this season that Harper finished In double digits against the Hoosiers.

Along with Harper Jr, the Scarlet Knights also got a big game from senior big man Myles Johnson who secured another double-double, finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds..

Overall there were some ups and downs and it was a dog fight at one point midway through the second half, but the Scarlet Knights were able to win and earn their third victory in a row over the Hoosiers this year.