Rutgers Basketball defeats Indiana to advance in B1G Tournament
Rutgers Basketball is on a roll. Despite the rough start to the night and the back and forth between Indiana and Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights were able to come out victorious, earning the 61-50 victory.
Rutgers was led by forward Ron Harper Jr. who finished the day with 13 points to go along with 11 rebounds. This was the third time this season that Harper finished In double digits against the Hoosiers.
Along with Harper Jr, the Scarlet Knights also got a big game from senior big man Myles Johnson who secured another double-double, finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds..
Overall there were some ups and downs and it was a dog fight at one point midway through the second half, but the Scarlet Knights were able to win and earn their third victory in a row over the Hoosiers this year.
Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game, who the Scarlet Knights will take on next and more.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
Two rejections by @MylesTheMonster lead to a @jybackk jam for @RutgersMBB! pic.twitter.com/f39mNJEWLN— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 12, 2021
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Back to back blocks from Myles Johnson and it eventually leads to a Jacob Young transition bucket.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will take on Illinois tomorrow night at 6:30pm EST in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board