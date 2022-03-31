Rutgers Baseball defeats St. Peter's in midweek showdown

Rutgers Baseball added another victory to the win column Wednesday afternoon with their third straight win. Rutgers remains perfect at home after they absolutely crushed the St. Peter’s Peacocks 17-1.

St. Peter’s scored their only run in the ballgame in the first inning and were shutout by Rutgers pitching staff in the remaining eight innings. The Scarlet Knights also had a field day scoring over a dozen runs and hitting multiple home runs.

​Freshman right-handed Wyatt Parliament got the start and win for the Scarlet Knights Wednesday afternoon. Parliament improved his record to 2-0 after pitching five innings allowing six hits, one run, two walks and four strikeouts.

​Another freshman right-hander came in relief for Parliament as Matt Rowe came in to pitch in the sixth and seventh innings and dominated the Peacocks offense. He allowed no hits, no runs, no walks and three strikeouts.

​After his two innings of work, freshman left-handed pitcher Joe Mazza shut the door and secured the Rutgers win. Mazza pitched two innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

​At the plate, the Rutgers lineup crushed the St. Peter’s pitching staff as they scored seventeen runs on sixteen hits. Third baseman Chris Brito is starting to heat up as he went 2-5 in the win with his third home run of the season. Brito also homered last game versus the NJIT Highlanders.

​Catcher Nick Cimillo went 1-2 at the plate with his sixth home run of the season and a walk. However, Tony Santa Maria quickly tied Cimillo in home runs as he went 1-1 with two-run home run and two walks.

​Outfielder Mike Nyisztor had a nice game at the plate as he went 2-3 with a double, walk and two RBIs. Danny DiGeorgio went 2-2 in the win with a triple, walk and three runs scored. DiGeorgio was then replaced by freshman Josh Kuroda-Grauer. The freshman also produced at the plate as he went 2-2 with a walk in his three plate appearances.