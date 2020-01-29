The news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter's deaths as well as the others who were on the helicopter that crashed down in California Sunday morning was a shocker. People around the globe were stunned and saddened.

The mourning still goes on.

Rutgers wore white pregame shirts on Tuesday before the Scarlet Knights' win against Purdue that had Bryant's face on the front and 824 on the back, symbolizing the two jersey numbers Bryant wore, No. 8 and No. 24. It was one many ways teams around the country at all levels honored the late great.

"Any time something like that happens, it's just awful," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "I have a 13-year-old son, he loves Kobe too. What he means to a lot of people. I think all the guys took it hard.

"We wore that shirt today and when these guys grew up -- that was their guy. It was a tough week -- a tough week for everybody. But it makes you think about a lot of things and that's not a bad thing sometimes."

Ron Harper Jr. had the pleasure of spending time with Bryant throughout the years. His dad, Ron Harper Sr., who was in attendance at the RAC, played with Bryant from 1999-2001 with the Los Angeles Lakers and won two NBA titles.

In Twitter and Instagram posts on Sunday afternoon, Harper Jr. said, "24 Forever. Love you Unc." Harper wears No. 24 with the Scarlet Knights because of the five-time NBA champ, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and 11-time All-NBA Team pick.

"These guys grow up idolizing Kobe Bryant and Ron had a personal connection to him. It's just tough. It makes you appreciate life and all the people that you love. You're not promised anything," Pikiell said.



