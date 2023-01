With a recent commitment from versatile 6-foot-10 McEachern (GA) forward Ace Bailey , Rutgers is gaining national notoriety as they continue to invest in the arduous but rewarding recruiting workload.

While Bailey has been their highest profile commitment in recent memory, a recruit of this magnitude could bolster their momentum moving forward. Rutgers' 2024 class is currently ranked No.3 nationally, as they recently received a commitment from dazzling four star left handed guard Dellquan Warren of Keystone Athletic Academy.

There are a handful of other highly coveted recruits the program has been gaining traction with. Here's a look