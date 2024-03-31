The former Sacred Heart and Western Illinois product spoke with the media on his eligibility being granted, spring practice and much more.

After being deemed ineligible to play last season according the NCAA, Rutgers Football transfer wide receiver Nasiem Brantley will finally be suiting up for the Scarlet Knights this year.

What was last year like not being able to participate in all of it?

Naseim Brantley: “I mean, just the situation I don’t really want to talk about too much, but just glad to be here, glad for the 2024 season and just ready to get out there and attack that’s it.”

Q: In the moment coach Schiano, the day of the Northwestern game, said he was so angry about the ruling he could fry an egg on his head. What was your reaction to finding out you couldn't play?

NB: “At the same time it’s in the past, I'm just here 2024 season ready to attack.”

Q: What was your reaction when you found out you would become eligible this year?

NB: “Oh, it's amazing. Amazing. Grab that feeling. Talk to coach Schiano. I know he called me and said I was eligible. And it was just music to my ears. And I was so happy. And I thank God for that.”

Q: Where were you? Who were you with and who was the first person you told?

NB: “I was by myself in my apartment. And the first person I called was my parents of course. Tell him I'm playing this year. And everybody's just excited.

Q: What do you feel like you'll bring to this offense?

NB: “I bring big playability, like, anything you need me to do, I'll go do it that’s it.”

Q: You had a couple of big plays against Minnesota a couple years ago, Kirk Ciarocca was there just to talk to him about that at all?

NB: “We didn't really talk about it too much. But yeah, it was a good game against Minnesota.”

Q: What are you excited about the most about you know, this offense? So you get to be a part of and what do you feel like this group can really achieve together?

NB: “ I feel like the ceiling is unlimited. It's just whatever we put our minds to, and how we chop each and every day, and get better. Ain’t no telling what we can do.”

Q: I know we have to rewind about 15/16 months, but why did you pick Rutgers in the first place?

NB: “The family atmosphere. That's what really got me and being home in Jersey, I've always wanted to play for Rutgers. You know, being a jersey guy that was always a dream of mine in high school. And I've got the opportunity to so took full advantage of it.

Q: You talked about the family atmosphere, how important was that atmosphere and helping you through you know, when you couldn't play and just sort of getting through that to get to where you are now?

NB: “It’s just keep chopping that sort of mindset. Just day by day, taking it day by day and focusing on that one spot. And that's what we did and got through it.”

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board