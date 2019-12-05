Rutgers wrestling will have their first Big Ten conference dual, as the Scarlet Knights take on the Maryland Terrapins Saturday night at the RAC. Maryland is 1-1 on the season under new head coach, Alex Clemsen. Some of Maryland’s roster will look familiar to Rutgers wrestling fans, as a handful of New Jersey natives are sprinkled throughout their lineup. Maryland does not have many studs in their lineup, but are quite solid from top to bottom, making this a potentially competitive dual on paper. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET FREE ACCESS UNTIL JANUARY 31ST — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Coach Goodale will need his young talent to step up in this dual, considering many of these bouts will be listed as toss-ups. One or two swing bouts that go in Maryland’s favor could be detrimental to Rutgers. Sources say that there are no scratches for Rutgers, and almost every regular starter will be available if need be.

125-POUNDS: JAROD KOSMAN OR BRANDON CRAY VS. NIC AGUILAR THE SKINNY: Nic Aguilar has looked solid in his first season in the Rutgers lineup. Several ranked victories have landed the California native in the 16th spot in Flowrestling’s rankings at 125-lbs. It is possible that Aguilar sees Jared Kosman or former NJSIAA state champion, Brandon Cray. Cray is a bigger threat than Kosman, but he does have two medical forfeits on the season, indicating it’s possible Kosman gets the green light. Aguilar should be victorious verse either opponent, but bonus points are more likely against Kosman. RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: 3 - 0 Rutgers leads

133-POUNDS KING SANDOVAL VS. SAMMY ALVAREZ THE SKINNY: Like Sammy Alvarez, King Sandoval was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. Both wrestlers are dangerous, and have the ability to score points in bunches. Sandoval has a Greco background, which means he is one throw away from giving his team six points. Alvarez can scramble and score from any position, but his tendency to end up in 50/50 spots does make him vulnerable to giving up points. If Alvarez wrestles a technically sound match, he should be able to come out on top, but it won’t be easy. RESULT: Rutgers via Decision TEAM SCORE: 6 - 0 Rutgers leads

141-POUNDS HUNTER BAXTER VS. JOJO ARAGONA THE SKINNY: Jojo Aragona is a little banged up, but still healthy enough to compete. He should be expected to get the start against Maryland’s Hunter Baxter. Baxter is a multi-time Pennsylvania State place winner, but has had a pretty average college career thus far. Baxter has given up bonus point losses to lesser opponents then Jojo Aragona, so the opportunity for a major decision, or more, is possible here - pending Aragona’s health. RESULT: Rutgers via major decision TEAM SCORE: 10 - 0 Rutgers leads

149-POUNDS MICHAEL DOETSCH VS. GERARD ANGELO THE SKINNY: This bout is a key match for both teams, and should be highly competitive. Michael Doetsch has some narrow losses to quality competition, and earned a victory over Virginia’s Denton Spencer. For Rutgers, 149 has been a bit of a revolving door, but when starter Nick Santos was on the shelf with an injury, Gerard Angelo made the most of his opportunities. It’s been a bit of a lull since Rutgers has been in competition, so it’ll be interesting to see if Angelo can build on his momentum. RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: 13 - 0 Rutgers leads

157-POUNDS JAHI JONES VS. MIKE VAN BRILL THE SKINNY: With such a young lineup, Rutgers depends on the physical and vocal leadership of the several upperclassmen on the roster to set the example. Mike Van Brill is one of those leaders for Rutgers, and has put together a quality start to the season. Maryland’s Jahi Jones has had a similar season to Van Brill. Both wrestlers have beaten the opponents they should on paper. This is another toss up, and could easily go either way. MVB always has a trick up his sleeve, but he should not rely on the scrambles or big move in this one. The guy who wrestles more technically sound will walk away with the victory in this one. You can never count out MVB, but we’re giving the edge to Jones, only by a hair. RESULT: Maryland via decision TEAM SCORE: 13 - 3 Rutgers leads



165-POUNDS KYLE COCHRAN VS. JACKSON TURLEY THE SKINNY: If the name Kyle Cochran rings a bell, it’s because he had a stellar career at Paramus High School. The New Jersey native will see another one of Rutgers’ freshmen, Jackson Turley. It’ll be interesting to see how Turley, along with Aragona and Alvarez, handle the RAC atmosphere. Granted, they were in action in the home opening quad, but that doesn’t not compare to what the RAC is like for a Big Ten showdown. Turley is a great true freshman, but Cochran may be just a bit too much for him to handle this early in his career. RESULT: Maryland via decision TEAM SCORE: 13 - 6 Rutgers leads

174-POUNDS JOSH UGALDE OR PHIL SPADAFORA VS. JOE GRELLO THE SKINNY: Joe Grello is another wrestler who was a bit banged up over the last few weeks, but he’ll have the green light on Saturday. It’s most likely Grello will see No. 16 Phillip Spadafora, over the Bound Brook native, Josh Ugalde. Spadafora has a couple of ranked wins under his belt this season, and is plenty seasoned to give Grello all he can handle. Coming into this season, Joe Grello’s biggest need for improvement was in scoring points. If he can open up the offense on his feet, he should be able to come out victorious. But again, this is another toss up that will be crucial as things head down the stretch. RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: 16 - 6 Rutgers leads

184-POUNDS KYLE JASENSKI VS. BILLY JANZER THE SKINNY: Rutgers wrestling fans have been loving the redshirt freshman, Billy Janzer. Janzer brings a nastiness to the mat, making for physical and exciting matches. He can come up big for Rutgers here against Kyle Jasenski by potentially putting this match out of Maryland’s reach. Jasenski does not have a very impressive resume this season, but does have a year of experience over Janzer. A loud RAC can really fuel Janzer’s intensity in this one, pushing him towards a win. RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: 19 - 6 Rutgers leads

197-POUNDS JARON SMITH VS. JORDAN PAGANO THE SKINNY: This will be an exciting matchup between two quality 197 - lbers. Jaron Smith does not have any quality wins this season, but he does have narrow losses to very good competitors. Most notably, Smith lost to Penn State’s Kyle Conel in overtime at the Black Knight invitational. Jordan Pagano was in a battle for the starting spot in what is his final year, but he has been wrestling very well, and has begun to separate himself as the starter. Smith won’t be an easy out, but if Pagano wrestles the way he has been, he should be just fine. RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: 22 - 6 Rutgers leads