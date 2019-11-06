PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops set to open up against Bryant University
.@NCoitABC6 talked with @JGras11 and @AHGrant_ in advance of next Tuesday’s season opener.#12Seven4 | #NECMBB— Bryant Men's Basketball (@BryantHoops) October 29, 2019
pic.twitter.com/ZxPfOL1SAi
Rutgers Basketball is back!!!
The Scarlet Knights are once again looking to take the next step and make a run at a postseason tournament. The new season begins on Thursday night when the Bryant University Bulldogs come to town.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's contest.
TV: Big Ten Network
WHEN: Thursday at 7:00p.m. EST
WHO: Bryant Bulldogs at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Bryant - 325 / Rutgers - 63
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-0/188
|
Rs-Jr.
|
Ndugba missed all last year with injury, but was second on team in scoring (13.8ppg) two years ago.
|
6-1/180
|
Sr.
|
Led the team in scoring (15.6ppg), steals (1.1spg) and field goal percentage (38.6%) last season.
|
Sebastian Townes
|
6-5/255
|
Jr.
|
Second on the team in points per game (15.1) and rebounds per game (4.9).
|
Juan Cardenas
|
6-7/200
|
Sr.
|
Started 18 out of 29 games last year, averaging 9.1 ppg and 5.9 rpg in conference play.
|
Mikail Simmons
|
6-9/210
|
Jr.
|
Recent JUCO transfer, who scored in double figures 10 times last year.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-2/185
|
Jr.
|
Former four-star is ready to go after sitting out last year. While in Spain, he averaged 13.3 points per game.
|
6-4/205
|
So.
|
Finished third on team last season with 8.5ppg. He scored in double figures 13 times last year.
|
6-4/185
|
Jr.
|
The former three-star is averaging 11.5ppg, 3.3apg and 2.6rpg throughout his career.
|
6-6/245
|
So.
|
Expect Harper to take the next step this year after scoring double-digits 10 times last year.
|
6-10/255
|
So.
|
Johnson will make his first career start and is the teams top returning rebounder from last year (5.7rpg).
BRYANT RECORD LAST SEASON: 10-20 (7-11) / Notable wins against St. Francis (PA), Dartmouth, and St. Francis (BKN).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the third ever matchup between the two schools. Rutgers leads the series 2-0, with the most recent victory coming in 2017, when the Scarlet Knights won 83-54.