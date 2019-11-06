News More News
basketball

PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops set to open up against Bryant University

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Rutgers Basketball is back!!!

The Scarlet Knights are once again looking to take the next step and make a run at a postseason tournament. The new season begins on Thursday night when the Bryant University Bulldogs come to town.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's contest.

TV: Big Ten Network

WHEN: Thursday at 7:00p.m. EST

WHO: Bryant Bulldogs at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Bryant - 325 / Rutgers - 63

PROJECTED BRYANT STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Ikenna Ndugba

6-0/188

Rs-Jr.

Ndugba missed all last year with injury, but was second on team in scoring (13.8ppg) two years ago.

Adam Grant

6-1/180

Sr.

Led the team in scoring (15.6ppg), steals (1.1spg) and field goal percentage (38.6%) last season.

Sebastian Townes

6-5/255

Jr.

Second on the team in points per game (15.1) and rebounds per game (4.9).

Juan Cardenas

6-7/200

Sr.

Started 18 out of 29 games last year, averaging 9.1 ppg and 5.9 rpg in conference play.

Mikail Simmons

6-9/210

Jr.

Recent JUCO transfer, who scored in double figures 10 times last year.

PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Jacob Young

6-2/185

Jr.

Former four-star is ready to go after sitting out last year. While in Spain, he averaged 13.3 points per game.

Montez Mathis

6-4/205

So.

Finished third on team last season with 8.5ppg. He scored in double figures 13 times last year.

Geo Baker

6-4/185

Jr.

The former three-star is averaging 11.5ppg, 3.3apg and 2.6rpg throughout his career.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/245

So.

Expect Harper to take the next step this year after scoring double-digits 10 times last year.

Myles Johnson

6-10/255

So.

Johnson will make his first career start and is the teams top returning rebounder from last year (5.7rpg).

BRYANT RECORD LAST SEASON: 10-20 (7-11) / Notable wins against St. Francis (PA), Dartmouth, and St. Francis (BKN).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the third ever matchup between the two schools. Rutgers leads the series 2-0, with the most recent victory coming in 2017, when the Scarlet Knights won 83-54.

