Rutgers Basketball is back!!!

The Scarlet Knights are once again looking to take the next step and make a run at a postseason tournament. The new season begins on Thursday night when the Bryant University Bulldogs come to town.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's contest.

TV: Big Ten Network

WHEN: Thursday at 7:00p.m. EST

WHO: Bryant Bulldogs at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Bryant - 325 / Rutgers - 63