PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers

Brad Penner - USA Today Sports
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
Last week was a little bit of a roller coaster for the Rutgers men's basketball team a they notched the teams biggest victory victory of the Steve Pikiell era when they beat No. 16/17 Ohio State by a final score of 64-61. After that the team traveled to Minnesota this past Saturday to take on Minnesota, but ended up losing by a score of 88-70.

The Scarlet Knights will look to bounce back as they head back out to the midwest to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Tuesday afternoon matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

WHEN: Saturday at 7pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (10-6)

WHERE: Mackey Complex (West Lafayette, Indiana)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 111 / Purdue - 16

PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/180

So.

Baker led the team with 13 points last game shooting 30% from the floor against Minnesota.

Montez Mathis

6-4/200

Fr.

Finished with 8pts, 4rebs, 2asts and 1 block against Minnesota on Saturday.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/230

Fr.

In just his second career start, Harper had 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

Shaq Carter

6-9/245

Jr.

With Omoruyi out, the former JUCO product has looked solid lately. Averaging 8.6 ppg and 5 rpg since the loss of Omoruyi.

Shaq Doorson

7-0/275

5th-Sr.

Healthy for the first time in a couple seasons, Doorson is averaging 4.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, and 1.3 bpg.
PROJECTED PURDUE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Carsen Edwards

6-1/200

Jr.

Edwards is coming off a game where he had 36 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist against Wisconsin.

Ryan Cline

6-6/195

Sr.

Cline is second on the team in points this season averaging 12.6 ppg this year.

Nojel Eastern

6-6/220

Fr.

He is one of the weaker links on the team offensive and only averages 6.1 points per game, but he is a solid defensive player.

Trevion Williams

6-9/280

Fr.

One of the Boilermakers new starters, and recently had back to back games with 11+ rebounds.

Gray Eifert

6-6/220

Sr.

In his first year starting, Eifert hasn't done a bad job so far. However his offensive output isn't that good, averaging only 4.8 ppg.

RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-6 (3-2) / Significant wins against No. 23 Maryland, and No. 25 Iowa

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th contest between the two schools, and Purdue leads the series 1-11 with the most recent victory coming last year when the Boiler Makers won 82-75 in the Big Ten tournament.

{{ article.author_name }}