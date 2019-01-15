PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers
Last week was a little bit of a roller coaster for the Rutgers men's basketball team a they notched the teams biggest victory victory of the Steve Pikiell era when they beat No. 16/17 Ohio State by a final score of 64-61. After that the team traveled to Minnesota this past Saturday to take on Minnesota, but ended up losing by a score of 88-70.
The Scarlet Knights will look to bounce back as they head back out to the midwest to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Tuesday afternoon matchup.
Here's everything you need to know about the game.
WHEN: Saturday at 7pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (10-6)
WHERE: Mackey Complex (West Lafayette, Indiana)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 111 / Purdue - 16
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/180
|
So.
|
Baker led the team with 13 points last game shooting 30% from the floor against Minnesota.
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
Finished with 8pts, 4rebs, 2asts and 1 block against Minnesota on Saturday.
|
6-6/230
|
Fr.
|
In just his second career start, Harper had 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.
|
6-9/245
|
Jr.
|
With Omoruyi out, the former JUCO product has looked solid lately. Averaging 8.6 ppg and 5 rpg since the loss of Omoruyi.
|
7-0/275
|
5th-Sr.
|
Healthy for the first time in a couple seasons, Doorson is averaging 4.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, and 1.3 bpg.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Carsen Edwards
|
6-1/200
|
Jr.
|
Edwards is coming off a game where he had 36 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist against Wisconsin.
|
Ryan Cline
|
6-6/195
|
Sr.
|
Cline is second on the team in points this season averaging 12.6 ppg this year.
|
Nojel Eastern
|
6-6/220
|
Fr.
|
He is one of the weaker links on the team offensive and only averages 6.1 points per game, but he is a solid defensive player.
|
Trevion Williams
|
6-9/280
|
Fr.
|
One of the Boilermakers new starters, and recently had back to back games with 11+ rebounds.
|
Gray Eifert
|
6-6/220
|
Sr.
|
In his first year starting, Eifert hasn't done a bad job so far. However his offensive output isn't that good, averaging only 4.8 ppg.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-6 (3-2) / Significant wins against No. 23 Maryland, and No. 25 Iowa
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th contest between the two schools, and Purdue leads the series 1-11 with the most recent victory coming last year when the Boiler Makers won 82-75 in the Big Ten tournament.
