Last week was a little bit of a roller coaster for the Rutgers men's basketball team a they notched the teams biggest victory victory of the Steve Pikiell era when they beat No. 16/17 Ohio State by a final score of 64-61. After that the team traveled to Minnesota this past Saturday to take on Minnesota, but ended up losing by a score of 88-70.

The Scarlet Knights will look to bounce back as they head back out to the midwest to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Tuesday afternoon matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

WHEN: Saturday at 7pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (10-6)

WHERE: Mackey Complex (West Lafayette, Indiana)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 111 / Purdue - 16