Adams becomes Rutgers' 14th commitment in the class of 2019 and the fourth commitment from outside the Garden State.

Today, the Rutgers football Class of 2019 grew as the Scarlet Knights added a commitment from Warren G. Harding High School (Ohio) running back Kay’Ron Adams . He made his verbal public via Twitter.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I have decided to commit to Rutgers,” Adams said. “I chose Rutgers because of the coaches, the campus, and because of the new offense that they run. I just fell in love with Rutgers when I took my unofficial visit back in June."

What was it that stood out to him during that visits?

"Everything, it was just a great overall visit. I really like the new offense that they are running and I like head coach (Chris) Ash a lot as well. I just felt that I can really run in that type of offense they are installing. I spoke with Coach (John) McNulty on the trip about some of the plays they will run and he just told me that he really like his backs to read and react to the holes that the line will make during plays.”

TKR REACTION….

Adams was an interesting commit considering how the Scarlet Knights actually found him. He was one of the top running back performers at one of Ohio State’s recruiting camps back on June 8. The offer was made midway through the camp as Ash and his staff saw plenty of what they needed to see in order to offer. With one running back spot down, they will continue to recruit Coatesville (PA) running back Aaron Young as they plan to take two backs this class.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Instagram

• Follow us on Twitter: Richie Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, Chris Nalwasky, Ryan Patti



