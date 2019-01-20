PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The No. 20 Rutgers women’s basketball team pulled yet another big Big Ten Conference win and somewhat of an upset as the Scarlet Knights defeated No. 17 Michigan State, 76-62, at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon.



The win marks the 10th in a row for Rutgers (15-3, 7-0) and it also improves its home record to 10-0. The Scarlet Knights were able to shut down the Spartans (13-5, 3-4), which boasted the conference’s top offense coming in (80.6).

Rutgers has held every opponent under their scoring average thus far this season and entered the game ninth nationally and first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (.335), scoring defense (53.5 points), 20th in total blocks and 21st in total steals. It was first in steals in steals in among conference peers as well and those numbers held true against Michigan State.

Stasha Carey and Arella Guirantes led the Scarlet Knights with 30 and 19 points respectively. As a team, the Scarlet Knights tallied six blocks and seven steals, out-rebounded the Spartans, 35-32, and made 15-of-18 from the free-throw line. Carey, who scored a new career-high on the afternoon, was 12-for-15 from the floor.

Rutgers shot a blistering 52 percent from the field and forced 17 turnovers, turning them into 22 points. The Scarlet Knights also recorded 40 points in the paint, 19 in transition, and 20 assists.

Ciani Cryor had just two points, but displayed vision, recording 12 assists, one off her season best.

Rutgers led by as much as 18 points in the third quarter and was on top for 33:28 of game time.

Michigan State jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first quarter, but Rutgers clawed back and ended the frame with eight straight points -- two foul shots by Sierra Calhoun, a Guirantes 3-pointer, and a Charise Wilson triple.

Rutgers would outscore the Spartans in the second quarter 12-10 to hold a 33-24 advantage.

In the third, the Scarlet Knights outscored the visitors 24-15 thanks to crisp passing and easy looks. Carey had six straight points during a spurt for Rutgers, which ended the quarter on a 9-2 run.

However, Michigan State wasn’t going to go down without a fight. Eight points in a row cut the Rutgers lead to 57-47.

But, Carey gave life back to the home team and eased the crowd with seven points in a row to build the lead back up to 64-49.

Up next, Rutgers takes the show on the road to face No. 22 Iowa on Wednesday and Penn State next Sunday afternoon.

