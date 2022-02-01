New Rutgers Commit John Stone Talks Pledge To The Scarlet Knights

Washington Township (NJ) 2023 offensive linemen John Stone entered Sunday's visit to Rutgers without a single scholarship offer. He left with one from the Scarlet Knights and just two days later is committed to Greg Schiano's program.

"It feels awesome," Stone told TKR. "I'm excited to face Big Ten competition and to play in my home state."

While Stone didn't have any offers before RU came in, he was talking to a number of programs. The opportunity to stay home was too good to pass up before waiting to see what else was on the table.

"The family atmosphere, proximity to home, and the mission they are on," Stone said about why he picked Rutgers. "I want to be part of the process of building Rutgers as a top team in the Big Ten. There's a lot of talent in New Jersey. If we can all come together, we have the chance to build something special with Coach Schiano."

Finally, Stone spoke about his immediate goals now that he's committed.

"The team goal is to win a national championship and for Rutgers to be the top program in the country," he explained. "My personal goal is just to come in, work hard, and start putting on weight in the state of the art facility they have."

Stone is a three-star prospect with a 5.7 rating from Rivals.