PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Scarlet Knights baseball team has now won three of their last four games. This afternoon, Rutgers and Nebraska went back and forth with runs throughout the game, and in the end the Scarlet Knights were able to snag the win, 8-4.

“It felt great to get the win,” Litterio told TKR. “We haven’t taken a series from Nebraska since we’ve been in the Big Ten. They are a quality program. After yesterday, they took it to us a little bit so to come out today and win this series was a great feeling.”

The Rutgers offense came alive in the fifth inning thanks to Nick Matera’s two run home run that led to a four run inning.

“I wasn’t trying to do too much. I got myself in a good count at 2-0 and I just got a fastball over the plate. I was lucky enough to be able to barrel it up."

“He has that kind of power,” said Litterio. “It was good to see him stand in the middle of the field. He pulls of balls a lot and we are always working on him. It was good to see him to take that one out to right center."

Along with Matera’s five RBIs today, third basemen Carmen Sclafani also helped to get the win today. Sclafani contributed a couple hits of his own, including a home run that came right after Matera’s long ball.

“Carmen also has that type of strength,” Litterio said. “He took one over the 410 sign in center field last year and it’s the first one I’ve ever seen go over that sign and not many go over that far. So for him to hit to be able to follow up was big.”

The Scarlet Knights now stand at 21-15 on the season with a conference record 5-5. Next up the Scarlet Knights will play on Wednesday as the (0-28) St. Peter’s Peacocks will come to town for a 3pm EST matchup.

“Prepare for them like they are dangerous,” said Litterio. “We have to go out and play our game. If we do that and get good pitching we will be okay.”