The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end transfer chose the Scarlet Knights over one other announced offer from Mississippi State and a ton of interest from Colorado, Louisville, Oregon and several others.

Rutgers Football has added yet another big piece via the transfer portal today as former University of Maine tight end Shawn Bowman has committed to the program following a visit to campus.

As a member of the class of 2018, Bowman played his high school ball down at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington, Delaware and only had a couple of small school offers throughout the process until the Univ. of Maine threw their hat in the ring in late January 2018 and just a few days later, Bowman committed to the Black Bears.

Why is that news noteworthy? Bowman's main recruiter from Maine at the time was current Rutgers linebackers coach Corey Hetherman and the head coach of the program at the time is current Rutgers Defensive Coordinator Joe Harasymiak. So Bowman's familiarity with the coaching staff played a big factor in getting this one wrapped up pretty quickly in favor of the Scarlet Knights.

Now how has Bowman performed during his five seasons with the Black Bears? This past season he hauled in 30 receptions for 358 yards and five touchdowns earning All-CAA third team selection. In four seasons with the program, Bowman finished with 86 receptions for 960 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bowman has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.