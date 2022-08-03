Introducing the Rutgers Football training camp roster for 2022

-- Linebacker Drew Singleton isn’t listed here. He’s appealing the NCAA’s decision to not initially allow him to play this season. Singleton originally declared for the NFL Draft, but played in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on late notice. He accepted money from his agent, but paid it back.

-- Looks like everyone from the 2022 recruiting class made it. This isn’t counting Amarion Brown, who is now attending junior college per a report last month by TKR.

-- No position switches. Every year there appears to either be an error on the sheet or a notable name that moved to a different position. That isn’t the case here. Every player is playing where we thought they were.

-- Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt bulked up. Wimsatt was listed at 200 pounds last fall, and that might have been a bit generous, but he’s now listed at 220 pounds. Wimsatt put on some muscle and developed in the weight room nicely over the last few months.

-- Rutgers added a 2022 quarterback. For everybody wanting a quarterback in the 2022 class, the Scarlet Knights brought in East Orange signal caller, Raeden Oliver, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. Oliver threw for 1,728 yards and 21 touchdowns to go along with 252 rushing yards and four more touchdowns last season. East Orange went 13-0 and won the North 1, Group 5 state title, and the North, Group 5 regional championship.

-- The offensive lineman Rutgers signed are huge. This we know, but to see it again is eye-popping. Rutgers went out and addressed the line, and it got bigger and more talented in the trenches. Emir Stinette (6-5, 365), Taj White (6-5, 300), Nelson Monegro (6-7, 305), Joe De Croce (6-6, 300), Kwabena Asamoah (6-2, 330), Dantae Chin (6-4, 310), and Jacob Allen (6-6, 300) are all massive humans.

