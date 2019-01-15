The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball suffered its second loss in a row as they fell to the Purdue Boilermakers, 89-54. Here is a closer look inside tonight's loss.

THE GOOD - THE PLAY OF SHAQ CARTER Despite recently being thrusted into the starting role because of the injury that leading scorer and rebounder Eugene Omoruyi recently suffered, Carter has been one of the main bright spots for the Scarlet Knights recently. Tonight, Carter managed to finish with double-digit points (10) to go along with seven rebounds on the night.

THE BAD - SHOOTING PERFORMANCE This Scarlet Knights team has struggled mightily recently when it comes to shooting the ball and tonight was no different. Despite a solid shooting performance in the first half, making 50% of the teams shots, the second half was atrocious. In the second half, Rutgers shot 7-of-26 (26.9%) from the field. The only bright spot shooting the ball was guard Montez Mathis and Shaq Carter both of whom shot over 50% from the field.

GAME BALL - MONTEZ MATHIS The Rutgers true freshman continued his recent tear tonight as he finished the game with a career high 19 points to go along with three rebounds in the game. He is slowly becoming a major part to this Scarlet Knights offense and will most likely see his minutes increase down the stretch. UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to the RAC on Friday with tip scheduled for 7pm EST.