In Greg Schiano's first game back since taking over the Rutgers Football program again this past December, the Scarlet Knights took on and beat the Michigan State Spartans by a final score of 38-27 today in East Lansing, Michigan.

It really was an all around performance from the Rutgers offense, which was led by a rushing attack that featured rushing touchdowns from starting quarterback Noah Vedral, backup quarterback Johnny Langan and starting tailback Isaih Pacheco (2). The Scarlet Knights as a whole finished with 40 rushes for 111 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights defense was absolutely dominant as they forced four turnovers in the first half, only to finish with seven takeaways in the game total. The Rutgers defense was led by a talented defensive back unit that featured two forced fumbles from cornerback Avery Young forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception from safety Brendon White and an interception from cornerback Tre Avery. The unit as a whole gave up 366 yards of total offense to the Michigan State Spartans today.

Below you can see the full box score for the Scarlet Knights, TKR's pick for player of the game, the RFootball play of the game and much more!

FULL BOX SCORE: