INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers Football beats Michigan State
In Greg Schiano's first game back since taking over the Rutgers Football program again this past December, the Scarlet Knights took on and beat the Michigan State Spartans by a final score of 38-27 today in East Lansing, Michigan.
It really was an all around performance from the Rutgers offense, which was led by a rushing attack that featured rushing touchdowns from starting quarterback Noah Vedral, backup quarterback Johnny Langan and starting tailback Isaih Pacheco (2). The Scarlet Knights as a whole finished with 40 rushes for 111 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights defense was absolutely dominant as they forced four turnovers in the first half, only to finish with seven takeaways in the game total. The Rutgers defense was led by a talented defensive back unit that featured two forced fumbles from cornerback Avery Young forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception from safety Brendon White and an interception from cornerback Tre Avery. The unit as a whole gave up 366 yards of total offense to the Michigan State Spartans today.
Below you can see the full box score for the Scarlet Knights, TKR's pick for player of the game, the RFootball play of the game and much more!
FULL BOX SCORE:
RUTGERS PLAYER OF THE GAME: CORNERBACK AVERY YOUNG
THE SKINNY: As I just mentioned above the entire defensive back unit as a whole played extremely well today, but one of them stood out above the rest as Avery Young played on another level today. He was great in pass coverage, helped out on run defense (earning half a tackle for loss) and stripped managed to punch the ball out of two wide receivers hands forcing two fumbles. Along with all that, he also managed nine total tackles in the game. No one should really be too surprised by this performance as Avery Young told the media and fans the other day that this year's team is focused on making turnovers and he did just that.
#Rutgers Football RB Isaih Pacheco finds a hole and make it a 12 yard touchdown run to mark the Scarlet Knights first score of the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/aLVF4QIwzs— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) October 24, 2020
RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: ISAIH PACHECO PUNCHES IT EARLY ON IN THE FIRST
THE SKINNY: Hard to argue any touchdown mattered more to this Rutgers Football team than the first score of the 2020 season. This touchdown capped a the season opening drive for the Scarlet Knights and gave fans hope for the 2020 season and beyond. This was big for the coaches, players, fans and etc. to just score early on and prove that this isn't your father's Rutgers.
UP NEXT: Next up for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights they will welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to SHI Stadium for a 3:30pm EST Halloween matchup on Saturday afternoon (10/31).
More to come...
