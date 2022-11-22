Rutgers Basketball was able to bounce back after its first loss of the season to Temple as it defeated Rider 76-46 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

The duo of Cliff Omoruyi and Cam Spencer led the way for the Scarlet Knights (4-1) as they combined for 39 points. As a team, Rutgers shot 45 percent from the floor but had a tough time from the three-point line as it shot 5-15. The Scarlet Knights also struggled a bit from the free-throw line going 19-32 but were able to overcome it with strong defense.

The Scarlet Knights held Rider to just 25 percent from the field and 2-19 from beyond the arc to come away with the 30-point win. Rutgers was also able to cash in off of turnovers as it forced 17 and turned them into 26 points.

Spencer led the team defensively with four steals while Omouryi offered three blocks to hand Rider (1-4) its third straight loss. Omoruyi finished with another double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights played a solid first half as they shot 46 percent from the field and 75 percent from three to go into the tunnel up 35-23. Cam Spencer led the way with 11 points as he shot 4-5 from the field and made all three of his three-point attempts.

Cliff Omoruyi also offered seven points and six rebounds in the first half while Antwone Woolfolk had six points and five rebounds.

Rutgers played quality defense in the first half as it held Rider to just one assist and 28 percent shooting from the field. The Broncs hit just one three in the half thanks to Dwight Murray Jr. who finished with 17 points.

Rutgers did all of this without two of its starters Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy who were both out with an injury.