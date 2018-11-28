Rutgers notched yet another out of conference victory tonight as the Scarlet Knights downed the Miami Hurricanes by a final score of 57-54. Here is a closer look inside Rutgers’ latest win.

THE GOOD - DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE

Rutgers played some of the best defense that I've ever witnessed from just about any Scarlet Knights basketball team. Miami was averaging 83.5 points per game before today, but Rutgers was able to hold them to just 54. The Scarlet Knights defense forced the Hurricanes to 22-of-65 (33.8%) shooting from the field, which was also a season low for Miami.

Geo Baker had a clutch block with six seconds to go.

Rutgers blocked five shots in total and had eight steals. It was able to get out in transition as well outscoring the Hurricanes on the fast break, 10-5.

THE BAD - THREE POINT SHOOTING

At one point earlier this season, Rutgers was leading the country in 3-point shooting percentage. Tonight, it seemed like they couldn't buy a bucket from beyond the arc as the visitors shot 6-of-24 (25%) from three. If the Scarlet Knights want a chance against Michigan State on Friday, they are going to need to get that number up quickly.

GAME BALL - GEO BAKER



The second-year guard and leading scorer led Rutgers in various categories tonight against Miami. Baker led the team in scoring (16) , assists (7) and was tied for the second most rebounds (7) for the Scarlet Knights tonight. Geo didn't have a great night shooting beyond the arc as he finished 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, but Baker did shoot a solid 7-of-17 (41.1%) from the field tonight.