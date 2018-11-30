PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team suffered its second loss of the season on Friday night when the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans came to the Rutgers Athletic Center for an early season conference matchup. The Spartans ended up winning the Big Ten Conference game by a score of 78-67.



THE GOOD - THE EFFORT — Despite being down by as much as 14 at one point, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team never gave up. This team clawed back time and time again to make this an interesting one. However the Scarlet Knights couldn't hold on in the end as they ended up losing by 11 points. After this game you can tell this Rutgers team is scrappy and will be competitive in a lot of games.

THE BAD - THE BIG TEN REFEREES -- I know, I know when things don't go a certain way people like to blame the referees. However, throughout this entire game there were some really questionable calls made by the Big Ten officiating crew, as you can see above. Some of those calls either led to Michigan State gaining a possession or the Spartans getting a chance at some free points from the free throw line. The Spartans finished the game with a whopping 19 total points solely in thanks to free throws.

RUTGERS GAME BALL - Eugene Omoruyi

-- Despite getting into foul trouble and not having a great shooting night, Omoruyi still managed to get a double and was one of only two players on the team to finish with a positive (3) +/- in tonight's game. UP NEXT: Rutgers will head to Wisconsin to take on the No. 22 ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Monday night (12/03) for an 8:00PM EST matchup on BTN.