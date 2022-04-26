Inside The Banks: Five most likely to commit to Rutgers Football
Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Spring practice has concluded for Rutgers and now we get into key recruiting time for the Scarlet Knights. The evaluation period has begun and soon enough it will be camp season, where RU will be hosting thousands of prospects on their campus to work out, take unofficial visits, and take official visits in some cases.
In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at the latest predictions of the five recruits most likely to commit to Rutgers in the 2023 class (in no order).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news