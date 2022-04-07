Inside The Banks: Erasmus Hall invades Rutgers Football
Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn has produced many Division I talents over the last decade or so, including many that have gone on to play for Rutgers. Names like Deonte Roberts, Christian Izien, Kessawn Abraham, Aron Cruickshank, Tunde Fatukasi, Moses Walker, and Sean Ryan are former Dutchmen who have donned the Scarlet Red, and there could be many more to come down the road.
Speaking of those who could come down the road, E-Hall head coach Danny Landberg brought about 50 of his players to The Banks on Tuesday of this week. This week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast breaks down how that visit went for one of the area's premiere high school programs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news