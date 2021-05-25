Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Inside Scoop On Top 2022 Prospects

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

It was another big week for Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights landed a massive commitment from top 100 offensive lineman Jacob Allen of The Hun School last Thursday before the team held their annual spring game at SHI Stadium. Not only was that a big pick-up in terms of need and clout for RU, but it was a massive win because things were not always looking great for Allen to stay home to play his college ball.

The addition of Allen boosted the Knights' 2022 recruiting class up to 6th in the Rivals Team Rankings, and Greg Schiano is not done yet. The RU head man and his staff are still after a number of top prospects in the Garden State and across the country, and the current group could prove to be a historic one, at least on paper, for Rutgers.

