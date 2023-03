Rutgers currently has three commitments in their Class of 2024 in QB AJ Surace, RB Gabe Winovich, and OL Kenny Jones.

The Knights are just getting started though, and the class should number around 20 or so, leaving room for some portal additions, when it's all said and done. Heading into some key spring and summer visits, this is one of the most important times in the cycle for the RU staff to make their move on top targets.

In this edition of Inside The Banks, we take a look at 10 recruiting battles (in no particular order) that the Knights will be in that we feel they have to win in order to get the program to the next level.