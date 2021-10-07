Rutgers’ first offer dished out in the 2024 class under the current regime went to St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) big body Xavier Miles.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder picked up the offer in June of 2020 just days after concluding eighth grade and has since grown closer with the staff.

Miles and his father, Keith, find time to speak with the coaches and Xavier has made it an effort to mix it up with head coach Greg Schiano.

“I talk to the coaches in the car with my dad,” he told The Knight Report. “It’s a good relationship with all the coaches. I try to talk to Coach Schiano at times. It’s not even just football when I talk to him. It’s about how I’ve been and how life is in general, but also how I’m doing with football and everything else.”

