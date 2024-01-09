Before becoming a key cog of the Rutgers women's basketball team, Lisa Thompson was a four-star recruit ranked 60th in the class of 2023 out of Joliet, Illinois. On July 4, 2022, she committed to local DePaul, and by November had signed with the program as a senior at Example Academy. In April, she opted to reopen her recruitment, and a month later signed with the Scarlet Knights (6-11, 0-4), who was one of the first programs to offer Thompson back in 2019, still under the lead of former head coach C. Vivian Stringer. Now midway through her debut college season, she has stepped up to become a key contributor, especially with the health bug biting Rutgers' guard room.

Thompson has - unexpectedly - started the last 11 games at the guard spot thanks to simultaneous absences from two usual starters. In mid-November, Texas A&M transfer Mya Petticord went down with an undisclosed injury and missed the next eight games, including matchups against ranked opponents in Indiana and Virginia Tech. Thompson made her first two career starts over Thanksgiving Break in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic against Texas Tech and Boise State - two close losses that came down to the final minutes - and was on the court during crunch time in place of Petticord. In those two games, she scored seven and ten points, respectively, including a buzzer-beating jumper to put the Scarlet Knights ahead after the third quarter against the Red Raiders. Once Petticord returned, Rutgers' other usual starting guard Kaylene Smikle went down with what was described as a medical issue. She was limited to five minutes in a loss to Northwestern and did not play in the ensuing two losses to Purdue and #4 Iowa. Thompson's production over the last three games has taken a major turn upwards, scoring in double figures each game, including a season-high 17 against the Wildcats. "It's been a learning experience," she said. "I wouldn't trade it for the world. I'm really grateful that I was put in this position because it's only making me a better player at the point guard position and growing my confidence." That Northwestern game served as a homecoming of sorts for Thompson, as well as for freshman guard Kennedy Brandt, who hails from Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Almost an entire section was taken up by family and friends for Thompson and Brandt, and Thompson couldn't have been more happy to play in front of her cheering section "I'm so grateful for them," she said. "I love them, they support me wherever I go no matter where I'm at, they're always there, and just knowing they were there, supporting me at home means a lot to me."