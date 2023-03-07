Gavin Griffiths makes trip to Piscataway, talks future with Rutgers
Rutgers Basketball played host to their highest ranked signee ever in program history this past Sunday as Gavin Griffiths made the trip down to Piscataway to see the Scarlet Knights.
Now the game didn’t go as planned for Rutgers as they ended up losing to Northwestern, but Griffiths still had a good time.
“I didn’t take a visit, just went to watch the game, but it was a lot of fun even though they lost,” Griffiths told TKR. “It was really packed, it was definitely sold out. Also the fans were all really into the game.”
Now most times after a recruit commits or signs with a program, they usually then shift into recruiter mode to try and convince others to join them.
However Griffiths is taking a slightly different approach.
“I’m not really recruiting anyone,” said Griffiths. “I want to respect everyone’s recruitment. I know it’s a stressful time for them and my coaches are always doing a really good job on their own.”
With that being said, Griffiths does have a few players in mind that he hopes he gets to play with at the next level.
“I always thought Baye (Ndongo) was super underrated and a great player,” he said. “If I got to choose, I’d love to play with Kur Teng, Tyler Betsey or Dylan Harper, hopefully all three.”
Stay tuned for more Rutgers Basketball team and recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board