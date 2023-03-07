Rutgers Basketball played host to their highest ranked signee ever in program history this past Sunday as Gavin Griffiths made the trip down to Piscataway to see the Scarlet Knights.

Now the game didn’t go as planned for Rutgers as they ended up losing to Northwestern, but Griffiths still had a good time.

“I didn’t take a visit, just went to watch the game, but it was a lot of fun even though they lost,” Griffiths told TKR. “It was really packed, it was definitely sold out. Also the fans were all really into the game.”