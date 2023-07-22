Four-star G Darius Adams talks transfers, schools reaching out the most
As a deliberate, high IQ guard, PSA Cardinals Class of 2025 prospect Darius Adams put together a commendable all-around performance during Peach Jam this month.
With his consistent, deft and deep three-point touch, Adams has steadily evolved into a floor spreader at 6-foot-5.
Throughout the exposure-rich event, Adams registered his knack for creating space and opportunity via his handle. Adams' sheer purity of vision as a game manager was particularly evident.
"I think shooting is one of my best traits, but I value not trying to do too much and really just playing the right way," said Adams, a New Jersey native who has now transferred from Manasquan (NJ) to La Lumiere Prep in Indiana.
"I'm going out there (La Lumiere) to make an impact immediately, to be one of the leaders."
Adams has been an important figure on Rutgers' recruiting radar since the start of his sophomore season.
Beyond Rutgers' close proximity to Adams, the highly coveted recruit now has close family ties to the school.
Adams' sister, 2020-21 New Jersey Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Destiny Adams, recently transferred to Rutgers via North Carolina.
As a multi dimensional junior guard, Destiny Adams should play an immediate meaningful role under lady Scarlet Knights head coach Coquese Washington.
Adams rattled off Tennessee, Florida State, Rutgers and University of Virginia as the programs he's hearing from most frequently.
