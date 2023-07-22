As a deliberate, high IQ guard, PSA Cardinals Class of 2025 prospect Darius Adams put together a commendable all-around performance during Peach Jam this month.

With his consistent, deft and deep three-point touch, Adams has steadily evolved into a floor spreader at 6-foot-5.

Throughout the exposure-rich event, Adams registered his knack for creating space and opportunity via his handle. Adams' sheer purity of vision as a game manager was particularly evident.

"I think shooting is one of my best traits, but I value not trying to do too much and really just playing the right way," said Adams, a New Jersey native who has now transferred from Manasquan (NJ) to La Lumiere Prep in Indiana.

"I'm going out there (La Lumiere) to make an impact immediately, to be one of the leaders."