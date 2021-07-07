Forward Ron Harper Jr returning to Rutgers Basketball for 2021-22 season

Rutgers Basketball got some good news today as forward Ron Harper Jr. intends to withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and will return to college for at least one more season.

Harper is coming off a somewhat up and down year, as he started out the season as one of the hottest shooters in the country, but it tailed off towards the end of the year.

As a junior this past season, Harper Jr. averaged 14.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 1.6 assists per game all while shooting 44.1% from the floor. He was also a top five finalist for the Julius Irving award, annually given to the nation’s top small forward.

Expect Harper Jr. to one again be the go to guy for the Scarlet Knights in the 2021-2022 season, as he hopes to lead Rutgers to their first back to back NCAA Tournaments appearances since the 1975 and 1976 seasons.