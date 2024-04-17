Former Rutgers Women's Basketball G Kaylene Smikle commits to Maryland
One of Rutgers women's basketball's transfers, guard Kaylene Smikle, has announced her decision to transfer to Maryland within the Big Ten Conference.
Smikle will have two years of eligibility remaining. She missed almost the entirety of the Big Ten slate in the second half of the 2022-23 season due to an undisclosed medical issue before entering the portal in March.
Smikle shared her decision on Instagram today with the caption:
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. #goddid🙏🏽
Smikle led the Scarlet Knights in scoring during the first half of the year, averaging 16.1ppg, along with 5.1rpg and 2.5apg. She was once again a strong defender as well, averaging almost two steals per game.
This came off the heels of a star-studded freshman campaign that saw her finish as the runner-up for Big Ten Freshman of the Year and qualified for the All-Big Ten Second Team.
She joins Brenda Frese's squad with plenty of production and playing time to fill, particularly at the guard spot. The Terrapins have lost a lot of guard depth in the offseason, as Lavender Briggs, Brinae Alexander, and Jakia Brown-Turner are out of eligibility, while Faith Masonius is in the transfer portal for her final season.
As a bigger guard at 6-foot, Smikle fits Frese's system and is a proven contributor in the Big Ten, as Maryland looks to continue its run of consistency in women's basketball.
The Scarlet Knights will continue to look for contributions to fill out their roster in the portal.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Talk about it on the Rutgers Women's Hoops Free Message Board