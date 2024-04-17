One of Rutgers women's basketball's transfers, guard Kaylene Smikle, has announced her decision to transfer to Maryland within the Big Ten Conference.

Smikle will have two years of eligibility remaining. She missed almost the entirety of the Big Ten slate in the second half of the 2022-23 season due to an undisclosed medical issue before entering the portal in March.

Smikle shared her decision on Instagram today with the caption:

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. #goddid🙏🏽