Derkack, a 6-foot-5 well-built guard who averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 steals during the 2023-24 campaign, has now committed to Rutgers.

Jordan Derkack , a sophomore transfer via Merrimack (MA), however, established himself as one of the best defenders in the country this past season.

Still, it does not happen very often. A transfer from an NEC school being hotly pursued by an assortment of high majors, and then committing to a Big Ten program?

You simply do not always hear about a transfer from the NEC entertaining a bevy of high major looks. Yes, the wild NCAA transfer frenzy continues. With that, plenty from low major and mid major conferences are weighing the opportunity to play up a level or two.

Named NEC Defensive Player of the Year, Derkack is a ball snatcher who guards simply had to be careful of utilizing multiple dribbles in front of this past season. Derkack also authored his sophomore year at Merrimack, as he shot 54 percent from the floor. He turned in multiple games with 30 points or more. He scored 22 points on 11 shot attempts against Central Connecticut. This was a CCSU team which won 20 games this season, as head coach Patrick Sellers and company have revitalized the once ailing program and catapulted the Blue Devils back to the days of success, once established under Howie Dickenman.

Derkack is known for his toughness and unique positional versatility, as the 6-foot-5 guard/wing had a 10-rebound performance during a win over St. Francis-PA.

He doled out 11 assists during a win over another conference foe, Stonehill.

Numerous high major coaches had been steadily dissecting film of Derkack, immediately after the Colonia, NJ native hit the transfer portal. Former NBA player Raja Bell, known for his heyday with the Phoenix Suns, has been familiar with his game for quite some time now.

That's because Bell is Derkack's Godfather. He's been in Derkack's corner since a young, smurf-sized Jordan Derkack first picked up a basketball.

Bell and Derkack's father, 6-foot-6 forward Gene Derkack, played at Florida International University together under the late and legendary Marcos "Shakey" Rodriguez. They have been best friends ever since.

"We played and roomed together at FIU," Bell explained. "Our wives played soccer together and roomed together at FIU as well. All of our kids are like family. Jordan was like our son, before we had kids. I'd catch the train out when I was (in New York City) to play the Knicks, to watch his CYO games. They visit us whenever they can."

How does Bell envision Derkack's game translating to the Big Ten Conference?

"Jordan will help provide immediate stability on both ends of the court. He is just a very tough, gritty player who displays an excellent feel and IQ level on both ends of the court," Bell said. “He is as comfortable scoring 30 as he is scoring 10 and having 10 assists and 12 rebounds. He is an excellent rebounder and has an uncanny ability to get to the free throw line."

Derkack scored 34 points, including 17-for-25 from the free throw line, during Merrimack's 82-79 victory over Long Island University-Brooklyn. He handled the bigger stages quite well, as Derkack scored 14 points while up against University of Florida and 22 points against Georgetown.

What aspects, exactly, made Derkack such an attractive transfer target for high major coaches?

"I think that programs realized just how tough, physical, and competitive he is once they saw his film from this year," Bell said. "Those are great starting points for recruiters. It helps that he's really talented and has great offensive versatility. He can play a number of positions on the floor. He can play on or off the ball. Inside against smaller defenders or out against more size. He can score on three levels and is an excellent facilitator. Defensively he is just as versatile. And culturally, he is an immediate positive impact anywhere."

Make no mistake about it, Derkack will face a considerably tougher strength of schedule while at Rutgers. From Bell's perspective, however, the transition will not be a daunting one at all. Not when you consider Derkack's work ethic.

"He is a gym rat who is always working to get better," Bell said. "He was a Covid recruit and went under the radar in high school. He has a chip on his shoulder that he carries with him all the time. You can see it when you watch him compete."