EVAL: Rutgers lands a reliable pass catcher in TE Mike Higgins
Rutgers Football newest addition to the 2022 class came on Saturday when Hun School (NJ) tight end Michael Higgins announced his decision to verbally commit to the Scarlet Knights.
Now eveyrone knows his offers and background, but what does he bring to the football field? TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano broke down Higgin's film and highlighted some of his best traits.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE!!!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news