Rutgers Football newest addition to the 2022 class came on Saturday when Hun School (NJ) tight end Michael Higgins announced his decision to verbally commit to the Scarlet Knights.

Now eveyrone knows his offers and background, but what does he bring to the football field? TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano broke down Higgin's film and highlighted some of his best traits.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE!!!