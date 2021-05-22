EVAL: Rutgers Football adds powerful blocker in OL Jacob Allen
Rutgers Football has added another four-star recruit to the class of 2022 today when offensive lineman Jacob Allen announced his decision. The Spotswood, New Jersey native becomes the sixth four-star recruit for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2022.
TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano broke down Allen’s film and highlighted some of his best traits.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news