Rutgers Football has added another four-star recruit to the class of 2022 today when offensive lineman Jacob Allen announced his decision. The Spotswood, New Jersey native becomes the sixth four-star recruit for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2022.

TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano broke down Allen’s film and highlighted some of his best traits.

