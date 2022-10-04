ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Rutgers Football's schedule
Following a 49-10 loss to Iowa this past weekend, Rutgers Football will head back home to SHI Stadium for a Friday night matchup against Nebraska. But before that, let's take a look at the updated FPI projections from ESPN for the remaining games on the Scarlet Knights schedule.
Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their games on the 2022 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
|
October 7th vs. Nebraska
|
54.6%
|
-5.4%
|
October 22nd vs. Indiana
|
61.1%
|
+0.8%
|
October 29th @ Minnesota
|
8.1%
|
+1.8%
|
November 5th vs. Michigan
|
7.6%
|
-1.4%
|
November 12th @ Michigan State
|
14.6%
|
-0.1%
|
November 19th vs. Penn State
|
13.7%
|
+1.5%
|
November 26th @ Maryland
|
10.2%
|
-2.2%
