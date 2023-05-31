Rutgers Basketball got some really good news today as their star big man Cliff Omoruyi announced that he intends to withdraw his name from the 2023 NBA Draft and will return to college for another season with the Scarlet Knights.

Since declaring for the NBA Draft back in late March, Omoruyi had several NBA workouts with teams such as the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and a few other organizations. He also participated in the NBA G-League Elite Camp, where he had an impressive performance, but it wasn't enough to earn an NBA Combine Invite.

Now going back to this past college basketball season, Omoruyi had his best season yet on the banks, averaging a team-high in 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game all while shooting 50.7% from the field. This also marked the first time a Rutgers player has led the team in scoring, rebounding and blocks since Keith Hughes did it back during the 1990-91 season.

Along with all that, Omoruyi also earned several postseason honors, including First-Team All-Big Ten Defensive Team and Second All-Big Ten by the media. He was all named a finalist for the Karrem Abdul-Kabbar Award, which is annually given to the nation's best center.

With Omoruyi's return, Rutgers Basketball now has two open scholarships remaining.