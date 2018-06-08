"Rutgers just feels like home," Conti told The Knight Report. "I loved everything about Rutgers. The coaching staff is special and they are really changing the culture around there and I'm excited to be a part of that. Hopefully we can get some other kids to join from the big north."

Rutgers added to its 2019 recruiting class this evening as they picked up a commitment from DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ) inside linebacker Chris Conti . Conti becomes the fifth commitment overall and the third defensive commit in the class so far.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Army, Fordham, Kent State, Morgan State and Western Michigan.

“I’ve built a strong relationship with Coach Nunzio and Coach Niemann and feel very comfortable with them,” said Conti. “Coach Nunzio is a great coach who is very used to winning so I’m excited to have the chance to stay home and play for him.”

Conti, who was on campus for the first East Coast Elite Camp, but didn't compete, made his commitment to the staff earlier today.

“The camp was great, everyone was out there competing and working to earn an opportunity of a lifetime,” he said. “I got a chance to see some of my teammates compete. The coaches were doing a great job of giving everyone advice and coaching the players up."

Conti is the sixth commitment for the Scarlet Knights as he joins fellow defensive players in defensive backs Donovan Bunch and Donald Williams, quarterbacks Zamar Wise and Cole Snyder along with athlete Jaaron Hayek.