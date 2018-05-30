Murphy will join fellow Scarlet Knight, Carli Lloyd, a two-time Olympic Gold medalist, two-time FIFA Player of the Year, and FIFA World Cup champion on the USWNT.

There are four keepers listed on the roster and 18 players will dress for each match.

The games against the old rivals will take place on Thursday, June 7 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah at 9 p.m. ET and on Tuesday, June 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio at 7 p.m.

Former Rutgers women's soccer goalie Casey Murphy was called up to the U.S. Women's National Team roster on Tuesday head coach Jill Ellis announced. The 24 players on the roster will face China in two friendly matches next month.

A Bridgewater, N.J. native, Murphy started on the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup team and trained with the USWNT in January of 2017.

During her time at Rutgers, Murphy was a two-time All-American in 2015 an 2017, two-time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year, two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection, and holds the record for the number of shutouts with 45 in three seasons.

The 6-foot-1 goalie finished second in the nation in GGA (0.267), save percentage (.924), and total shutouts (16) for Rutgers in 2017. She allowed just six goals in 79 shots.

Murphy was drafted Sky Blue FC of the Women's Professional Soccer league (WPS) this last January with the 13th overall pick. She also signed with Montpellier Hérault Sport Club Féminines, a women's soccer club team in France earlier this year as well. She was the third American to ever sign with the club.

With MHSC, Murphy has played in 11 matches in the highest level of women's soccer in France. Just days ago, she received the honor of best D1 Feminine French Goalkeeper by the French Football Federation.

According to her bio at usssoccer.com, Murphy has quite the international experience already. Murphy has an international record of 9-2-1 and 12 U-2o caps. She played for the U-14 Girls’ National Team in 2010, U-15 Girls’ National Team in 2011, U-18 WNT in 2013. Murphy also played at the La Manga Tournament in February and March, earning a start and a shutout against England and split time split time in the 2-0 clean sheet victory over Norway.