Rutgers Basketball added a big transfer on Sunday afternoon when LSU transfer Aundre Hyatt announced his decision to join via the transfer portal, but that wasn’t the only player they added on Sunday as 2021 guard Brian Nussbaum announced his decision to join the team as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard prospect is a New York native, but he recently did a post grad year at the Winchendon School in Massachusetts.

