At 3-0, the Scarlet Knights are now knocking on the door of the top-25 in both the AP Poll and Coaches poll. Where do the bowl projections have the Scarlet Knights heading this postseason?

With Rutgers Football now sitting at 3-0 on the season after taking care of business against Virginia Tech this past weekend, the Scarlet Knights are halfway there with another big matchup this weekend versus No. 2 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Bronx, New York)

This sets up a potential rematch of the 2021 Gator Bowl where Rutgers was a last second addition the bowl over Texas A&M due to an insufficient numbers of players being available. This would also give RU a chance for their first ever win vs. Wake Forest.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Las Vegas Bowl - Utah vs. Rutgers

(December 23rd - Las Vegas, Nevada)

This one could set up Rutgers Football's first ever game in Las Vegas, first ever matchup against Utah and a chance for RU fans to see the brand new Allegiant Stadium.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Another potential bowl rematch in the Bronx, Rutgers originally defeated NC State in the 2008 Papa John's bowl down in Birmingham, Alabama in the only ever matchup between the two schools.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Texas Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Formerly known as the Insight Bowl, back in 2005 this marked the Scarlet Knights second bowl game ever and their first since 1978. This matchup would also be the first ever matchup between Texas Tech and Rutgers.

College Footall News: First Responder Bowl - Kentucky vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Dallas, Texas)

Previously held at the Cotton Bowl, the First Responder Bowl is now held at Gerald J. Ford Stadium aka the home of SMU, a place where Rutgers has played once before back in 2013. Now as for the matchup, the series is tied at 2-2-1 with each program winning two games and the Scarlet Knights holding the most recent victory back in 1990 where they won 24-8 in Giants Stadium.